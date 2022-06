If there is one investment every person should have right now, it is a series I bond, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman. The bond's variable interest rate is based on inflation, which means the asset currently has a high yield. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May, the highest rate since 1981. The annualized rate on the I bond is a record 9.62% through October 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO