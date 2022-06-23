ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t take things for granted’: Miami-based Selling Sunset star shares tragic news

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Lots of changes going on in Maya Vander’s life.

The “Selling Sunset” alum revealed to her 1.3 million followers some devastating news on Tuesday.

“I had a very crazy week ,” wrote the 39 year old Israeli wrote on Stories. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks following my stillbirth.”

The married mother of two (Aiden is 3, Elle, 2) says her family is keeping her going in this tough time.

“My kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!” she continued in the post. “They bring joy and happiness to my life! Hug and love the people that you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

The businesswoman also had some advice for others who are going through similar issues. Another post advises people how to push forward, despite tragedy (her son Mason passed away at birth in December):

“Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy, a healthy distraction always keeps me going,” read her caption. “Get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins), and talk to someone.”

Speaking of work as a distraction, something else major is happening: Vander has joined Compass luxury real estate company.

So if you’re one of the many people still moving down to snag a piece of South Florida’s sizzling hot housing market, she may be your person.

“The skyline keeps getting better as the city experiences unprecedented growth,” she told Miami.com last month. “I feel that there is a lot of potential.”

