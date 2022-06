If you have been wanting to join the Army, but have some tattoos in the wrong places, here's some good news!. The United States Army is at less than half of its enlistment goal, and according to the Army Times, they are struggling to find military recruits. KWTX is reporting that U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth has issued a new policy allowing soldiers to have small tattoos on their hands, ears, and necks.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO