With an estimated 400,000 plant species on Earth, one of the best things about working in horticulture is that there are always, always new things to learn. Even when you have a genus so close to your heart that you think you know it inside out. Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of breeders quietly working away in the background, sometimes you suddenly discover there are loads of new options that seem to have burst into bloom while your back was turned. One of the most wonderful examples of this is in the world of hardy passionflowers.

GARDENING ・ 21 MINUTES AGO