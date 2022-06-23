ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could impact healthcare access for Black women

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njtnY_0gK5KYHT00
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could impact healthcare access for Black women. Courtesy: Kenda Sutton-El

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation awaits the U.S. Supreme Court decision that could alter abortion services in many states, health experts are concerned this could limit healthcare access for minority women.

This leading up to this pending opinion, Black women from across the nation held reproductive justice rallies in Washington, D.C.

“Y’all are the wombs that risk. Y’all are the bodies they’re trying to eliminate,” said Loretta Ross, Co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement.

>>>Cherokee Chief pushes back at Gov. Stitt’s tribal abortion clinic claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hW1wT_0gK5KYHT00
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could impact healthcare access for Black women. Courtesy: Kenda Sutton-El

One of the people there was Kenda Sutton-El who serves as the Executive Director of Birth in Color RVA in Richmond, Virginia.

“They’re so focused on abortion but they’re all reproductive rights and reproductive health clinics,” said Sutton-El.

She said limiting access to abortion clinics will have a direct impact on Black women’s healthcare.

“People go there for pap smears, people go there for contraception, for birth control, they go there for checkups in general,” said Sutton-El. “We think about the clinics that are providing that care, we can’t just think of them as abortion clinics.”

CDC data shows Black women are nearly three times more likely to die during or after childbirth than white women.

But if abortions are mostly banned, researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder predict those deaths could jump by 33 percent among Black women.

But even if they survive Sutton-El says the price to pay is high.

“Like I know I can’t afford this baby, I can’t afford to take care of the ones that I do have but you want to also look at what social services provide and take that away from them too.”

Another study from the University of California, San Francisco shows regardless of race women who were denied an abortion experienced an increase in poverty, evictions, and bankruptcies.

But anti-abortion rights groups say there are resources available.

“When women are pregnant and scared or have young children and can’t pay their bills or provide for their basic needs they contact us,” said Kelly Lester, Director of Outreach for Pro-Love Ministries.

Kelly Lester knows this personally. She’s had four abortions and even worked at an abortion clinic before shifting her perspective and joining Pro-Love Ministries.

“Women deserve better, and as a woman who has had abortions, I can tell you that I deserved better and we need to continue to fight for these women,” said Lester. “Women are better than abortion and women of color are for sure better than abortion to and to say that is the best we have for them is really doing a disservice to them.”

One resource is the Family Foundation. We asked them about outreach efforts specifically for Black and brown women.

“Often times people will go to their family, friends and where they gather support and sometimes it’s a faith-based community so making sure those are ready to step in immediately with the resources,” Victoria Cobb, President of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

With some several states within the South and Mid-West planning to ban abortion quickly, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, both sides are preparing

“If we can support her, if we can encourage her if we can provide resources for her then she will choose life,” said Lester.

“No one should be able to take your voice away from you no matter what choice you decide to make,” said Sutton-El.

A recent Pew Research Center poll shows 61 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal all or most of the time while about 37 percent say it should be illegal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin vows to ‘protect life’ as Supreme Court overturns right to abortion

Gov. Glenn Youngkin applauded Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision abolishing the constitutional right to an abortion and said Virginia Republicans will get to work on legislation “protecting the life of unborn children” by potentially banning most abortions after 15 weeks. “The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and […] The post Youngkin vows to ‘protect life’ as Supreme Court overturns right to abortion appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
WDVM 25

DC, Virginia, Maryland leaders on Roe v. Wade overturning

Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, local, state, and federal leaders were among those who joined the firestorm of reaction on social media platforms. We’ve put together some of what they had to say here. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Twitter: Washington, DC is a proud pro-choice […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

After Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Archbishop Lori Says It’s A ‘Historic Day’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, paving the way for some states to ban abortions, the leader of the Catholic Church in Baltimore said he is thankful for the decision and it is “good news for the cause of life.” Speaking while on a pilgrimage to Germany, Archbishop William Lori called on Baltimore area Catholics to offer “love and care and services” to women in difficult pregnancies, according to a video posted by The Catholic Review, a weekly newspaper based in Maryland. While on a pilgrimage to Oberammergau, Germany, Archbishop William E. Lori spoke with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Ross
mymcmedia.org

Elrich Responds to Supreme Court’s Overturning of Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case of Roe v. Wade. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said there is “no way” the jurisdiction will cooperate with any state that thinks the county will provide information about who traveled here and what procedures were done. Abortion rights are protected in Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Virginia Mercury

Board of Health calls commissioner’s comments an ‘embarrassment’

In an unanimous but largely symbolic resolution, the Virginia Board of Health called recent remarks on racism by state Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene an “embarrassment” to the body and its members. The strongly worded statement was adopted by 12 members of the board who were present (three were absent) at a Thursday board meeting, […] The post Board of Health calls commissioner’s comments an ‘embarrassment’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Health Care#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#The U S Supreme Court#Sutton El#Cdc
Jezebel

Right-Wingers Have Started Vandalizing Libraries and Schools

Anyone even remotely familiar with Twitter.com is likely aware that the term “groomer” has become as ubiquitously misused as “gaslight.” Now, in the midst of concurrent censorship conflicts—from bans on books to sexual education to drag queen events—right-wing extremists are taking it beyond social media and vandalizing libraries and schools, as they’ve done to abortion providers for decades.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
bookriot.com

Librarian Vandalizes 2 Public Libraries, Spray Painting “Groomers”: Book Censorship News, June 24, 2022

This week, as thousands of library workers descend upon DC to attend the first in-person ALA annual convention since the beginning of the pandemic, just down the road, two libraries are cleaning up graffiti. The Greenbelt branch library and the New Carrollton branch library of the Prince Georges County system were vandalized by 30-year-old Charles Sutherland. “Groomer” was sprayed on both libraries, a word that has become the rallying cry for the right against educators and library workers who dare to talk about LGBTQ+ issues or provide queer books. Sutherland is being charged with a hate crime.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy