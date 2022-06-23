ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO man sentenced for robbing Taco Bell, family at gunpoint in 2 robberies

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend over 12 years in prison for his role in two separate robberies that took place in 2019 and 2020.

Chase M. Murphy previously pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Murphy, 21, admitted he robbed a Taco Bell located at 5925 Independence Avenue on May 28, 2019.

On that day, a brick was thrown at the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell, which shattered the glass.

Murphy and another suspect entered the restaurant through the broken window carrying handguns.

The pair pointed their guns at two employees, ordering them to open the cash register.

Murphy then pistol whipped one of the employees and held a gun against their neck.

The pair then left the scene through the broken window with $300.

Murphy and two other men also admitted to robbing a family of seven at gunpoint in their home on March 22, 2020.

On that day, Murphy and the other suspects forced their way into the home located in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue.

There, they pointed their guns at multiple victims, including a 10-year-old.

The three men left the home with $450, marijuana, a rifle and a Taurus 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

On the same day, the three men were later arrested after fleeing police.

Police found the three men hiding in a creek bed in a wooded area near 93rd Street and Grandview Road.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Murphy was sentenced to 12 years and three months on Wednesday.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

