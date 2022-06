JACKSON, Wyo. — Snake River Roasting Co. Coffee is opening a new cafe right off Town Square in the Pink Garter Plaza at 50 W Broadway. Snake River Roasting Co. prides itself on creating small-batch hand-roasted coffee for the community. In a male-dominated field, with just 17% of coffee roasters being women, the all-female team of roasters at Snake River Roasting Co. has created 23 unique roasts, thoughtfully crafted for optimal flavor.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO