Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 23RD, 2022￼

 4 days ago

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications...

Suspect in weekend police-involved shooting in JCSO Jail

MOUNT VERNON — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Jessie P. Scott

He was the son of Curtis E. Scott and Sheery (Harlow) Evilsizer. He married Joyce Evilsizer on December 17, 2005, and she survives in Valier. In addition to his mother: Sheery Evilsizer and Don Fry of Flora, he is also survived by his wife: Joyce Scott of Valier; four children: Amber Lynn Creps of Centralia, Nathaniel Younger of Valier, Makalia Younger of Valier, and Julia Grace of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Azzan, La’Ron, and Lin’Drea; two brothers and four sisters: Curtis Scott of Centralia, John Evilsizer and fiancee Taylor of Minooka, Kaysie Scott of Mt. Vernon, Cassie Scott of DuQuoin, Brandi Scott of Mt. Vernon, and Michelle Scott of DuQuoin; sister-in-law: Judy Puterbaugh of Irvington; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Dennis Schuchmann, Robert Molton, Michael Allison, Big Jimmy Allison and Tristan Allison all of Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
Goldie Pearl Copple

SALEM — Goldie Pearl Copple, 105 years of age, of Salem, Illinois and Zephyrhills, Florida passed away June 13, 2022, at Advent Healthcare, Dade City, Florida. Born June 10, 1917, in Iuka, Illinois, she was the daughter of Albert Jasper and Effie Mae (Scott) Jourdan. Funeral services will be...
SALEM, IL
Levi N. Rosecrans

Born September 10, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Levi Nelson and Jettie (Wilson) Rosecrans. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, P.O. Box 97, 310 N. Broadway, Salem, IL 62881 618-548-1234, entrusted with the family’s care. Inurnment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery with friend Troy Cannon officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Salem American Legion Post #128 in Salem at the graveside. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warriors or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted by the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Allene Frances Anderson

She was born June 17, 1918 to her parents, Elizabeth (Munro) and Alva Black. When she was seven and a half years old her mother died from a tragic fire at the Methodist Children’s Home in Mount Vernon. Here dad was in WWII in France and this affected him. On her death bed, Elizabeth told her mom to take Allene. Allie and John Munro raised Allene from that time. Allene took piano lessons for one year when she was nine years old. At ten, she started giving lessons to some of her friends. When she was twelve, she started washing and setting the hair of some adult friends and neighbors. Allene attended Bonnie Grade School and three years of High School. She then went to Kankakee and lived with an aunt to finish her senior year. One year later, she moved to Chicago to live with another aunt and went to Beauty Culture School. In Chicago, she met Robert “Bob” Anderson and married him. In 1948, they moved to Bonnie and Bob became a farmer, built their home and put a beauty shop in the basement. At fifty-seven years old, Allene started taking tap dancing lessons. This brought her great joy. In 1998, she joined a small group and started going to three nursing homes to play the piano. She attended the Bonnie Baptist Church for many, many years and loved the people there. God puts special people in her life to help her. One of these people was David Boyer. He was always available to help her or encourage her. Two other people who blessed her was Danny Wiggins and his mother, Martha. In 1987, Bob, her husband passed away. Allene had to adjust to the loss of her husband. The Bonnie church was a great blessing at this time. Allene and Bob had two daughters, Joan and Barbara. Joan married Paul Dann and Barbara married Billie Bodine. Their grandchildren are William Bodine and Christopher Dann. They also have two great-grandchildren, Erin and Erica Dann.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The slate of nominating contests could offer the first clues as to whether the political...
COLORADO STATE

