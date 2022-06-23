ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Alexa Will Soon Be Able to Sound Like a Dead Relative

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Amazon has plans to make their Alexa devices feel even more personal to users...but the feature is likely to be somewhat divisive. In a new tech demo, the retail giant has revealed that new Alexa devices will soon be able to replicate the voice and speech patterns of users and their...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Amazon, robots, and diverging views of automation and the future of work

LAS VEGAS — What happens to jobs, the economy and business when a company can create the perfect worker out of silicon and steel? Amazon’s new warehouse robots, unveiled this week, could have lasting implications for the company and its workforce at a pivotal moment for technology and the labor movement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Amazon Has New Robots Joining Its Warehouse Workforce

While Amazon's Astro started hauling drinks from room to room in some homes this year, two new working robots will start hauling and sorting boxes at the company's warehouses in 2023. On Wednesday, Amazon gave a first look at Proteus and Cardinal, which the company says could reduce the risk of injury to warehouse' employees.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Here's What Shopping Will Be Like In The Metaverse

Depending on what you've read or who you've listened to, the entire concept of the metaverse and its imminent arrival may be somewhat unclear. Essentially, it's a virtual reality where users will be able to play, work, shop, and connect with friends sometime in the future. But, for some businesses, that future is already here. They have made huge profits in an industry that is just starting to take off, according to USA Today.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #372: Sunday, June 26

It's Sunday, so that means it's time for the June 26 (372) Wordle answer. It's the last day of the week and the weekend (the last Sunday in June too), and for me that means today's Wordle must done free from any win streak worries or brain-scratching over making optimal guesses—I'll just do my best and see how it goes.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Google's AI hires a lawyer, but it's me who needs a counselor

Humans are experts at anthropomorphizing intimate objects. We call boats "she," talk to our Roombas, and even grow sentimental about a soon-to-be discarded easy chair. We don't, however, hire lawyers for any of them; and, to date, none have asked for them. But give a piece of programming a voice...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 About to Come to Nintendo Switch?

A rumor may corroborate an even older rumor about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch. Red Dead Redemption 2 is known for being one of the most technically impressive video games out there thanks to its massive open-world, incredibly beautiful graphics, and life-like AI. It's a very complicated game and it's a bit surprising that it runs so well on last-gen consoles, but it's a true technical feat for Rockstar Games. For many, it sets the bar for what Grand Theft Auto VI could be on the new generation of consoles and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Google’s suspended ‘sentient’ AI engineer corrects the record: He didn’t hire an attorney for the chatbot, he just made introductions — the chatbot hired the lawyer

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Google engineer who said that a chatbot achieved sentience has now said that the same AI asked him to find an attorney. Earlier this month, Google placed Blake Lemoine...
INTERNET
ComicBook

The Boys Caused Amazon to Start a Standards and Practices Department

For most media companies, Standards & Practices is a fancy word for "the people in the company that make sure we don't do anything illegal or put anything on the air that is too much." The Walt Disney Company for instance has a notorious "S&P" to make sure content on certain channels is family appropriate, just ask Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch who recently shared a montage of complaints he got from S&P. Amazon Prime Video apparently didn't get the memo and didn't even have a Standards & Practices department for a few years, then they started producing The Boys.
TV & VIDEOS
TechSpot

Google AI engineer who believes chatbot has become sentient says it's hired a lawyer

WTF?! Remember the story of Google engineer Blake Lemoine who was suspended from the company earlier this month after publishing transcripts of conversations between himself and Google's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications), a chatbot development system he claims has become sentient? The case has taken an even stranger turn: Lemoine claims LaMDA has hired an attorney.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Direct Report Teases What Fans Can Expect From Next Showcase

Unlike Xbox, Sony, and some other publishers, Nintendo hasn't had a big summer showcase yet. Fans have been expecting the publisher to come out and detail what the next 12 months looks like for Nintendo, especially because we haven't had any major updates on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the new Mario + Rabbids game. As such, it has left many wondering what the hold-up is on a new Nintendo Direct. Perhaps Nintendo has just been waiting for things to settle down so it has all of the attention on itself, but it also just held a presentation for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Freethink

Google has not created sentient AI — yet

Afew months ago, I wrote a piece for Big Think about an alien intelligence that will arrive on planet earth in the next 40 years. I was referring to the world’s first sentient AI that matches or exceeds human intelligence. No, it will not come from a faraway planet — it will be born in a research lab at a prestigious university or major corporation. Many will hail its creation as one of the greatest achievements in human history, but we will eventually realize that a rival intelligence is no less dangerous when created here on Earth rather than a distant star system.
SOFTWARE

