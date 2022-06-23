ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

MSP: Man shot, killed by Allegan Co. deputy was pulled over for impaired driving

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0KYP_0gK5JfXt00

Michigan State Police say a 22-year-old man was pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving and got into a fight with a deputy before he was shot and killed.

Michigan State Police say Joseph Nagle was stopped around 10 p.m. on June 16 for suspicion of impaired driving. Sobriety tests were performed, and the deputy saw signs of impairment.

According to MSP, when Nagle was told he was under arrest he “immediately began fighting the deputy.”

State police say during the fight, the deputy fired a single gunshot that hit Nagle in the chest.

Michigan State Police confirmed to FOX 17 that there are no witnesses to the shooting aside from the officer.

There is no video of the incident either. Allegan County does not equip deputies with dash cameras or body cameras because they’re in the process of rolling them out after just getting the funding for cameras approved in January of this year.

MSP says there is no evidence that Nagle was armed and no evidence that the deputy used their taser.

RELATED: Friend of man killed in Allegan Co. deputy-involved shooting speaks out

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and MSP are not naming the deputy involved at this time as they continue investigating. The deputy is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Nagle’s family has previously told FOX 17 that, in their eyes, the shooting didn’t make sense. According to family members, Nagle was studying to be a police officer at Grand Rapids Community College. He ultimately decided not to go into law enforcement, family says, because he didn't like guns.

They say Nagle has never received as little as a speeding ticket, and that he respected law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Msp#Guns#Michigan State Police#Impaired Driving#Allegan Co
wkzo.com

Motorcyclist is dead after crash at Business I-94 west at Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi tractor trailer just outside of Kalamazoo this morning. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Business I-94 west at Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County. The accident happened just after 7:00 a.m. No further accident...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stop results in deputy shooting driver

Michigan State Police have identified the victim in a deadly deputy-involved shooting. Police say 22-year-old Joseph Maverick Nagle of Comstock Park was killed in what started as a traffic stop in Monterey Township, near the border of Salem Township, around 10 p.m. Thursday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says the...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo road rage shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison after he shot someone twice in a road rage shooting last month. R’Montay Pratcher was sentenced June 22 to 15 to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty May 16 to assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony firearms in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

5 cars stolen from Kent Co. dealership, police say

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say five vehicles were stolen overnight Wednesday from one car dealership in Kent County. Police learned of the thefts when a vehicle was found unoccupied and running in the Northview High School parking lot around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies saw that the vehicle was from a dealership, and when police checked the dealership, saw a broken window.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two men shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men found shot in Grand Rapids on the city's southeast side died Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Street SE on reports of a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy