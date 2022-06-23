ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Cooling Stations in place for the weekend

By Bridget Whelan
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced that the city will provide neighborhood cooling stations during the upcoming weekend. Cooling stations will be provided by the Troy Fire Department on June 25 and June 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cooling stations

  • Lansingburgh
    • Intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue
  • Little Italy (Little Italy Market Place)
    • 5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets
  • South Troy
    • 3rd Street and Canal Avenue

To combat the heat, city-operated splash pads will also be open at various locations from sunrise to sunset. The new splash pad at the recently renovated 7th Avenue Park will also be open.

Splash pad locations

  • Frear Park
    • Adjacent to Frear Park Ice Rink
  • Knickerbacker Park
    • 7th and 104th Street
  • Prospect Park
    • 65 Prospect Park Road
  • Riverfront Park
    • River Street/Front Street
  • Corliss Park
    • 1100 8th Avenue
