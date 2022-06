Netflix has fired 300 employees in a second round of job cuts.The streaming service removed four per cent of its workforce, predominantly in the US. Last month, Netflix removed 150 jobs, out of 11,000 people who work for the company.“While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth,” Netflix said in a statement.“We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”The reductions come after news that Netflix had lost 200,000 subscribers...

