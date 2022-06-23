ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kendrick Lamar Performs in Honor of Virgil Abloh at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

By Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS (AP) — He may have died last November, but Virgil Abloh lived on at Paris Fashion Week Thursday (June 23) in a high-energy runway spectacular for Louis Vuitton menswear. A Black marching band gave a rousing performance on a surreal yellow brick road installation inside the Louvre, while rapper Kendrick Lamar performed a live ode to the American fashion star who was Vuitton’s menswear designer from 2018 until his death.

Here are some highlights of Thursday’s spring-summer 2023 shows in Paris.

The Abloh Marching Band

“Long live Virgil … How many miles away?” went the live rap by Lamar at the stiflingly hot Vuitton show. The set recalled the spirit of the Wizard of Oz and the childhood obsessions common in Abloh’s designs — as did a colorfully-dressed marching band and dancing troupe that appeared at the show’s beginning and end.

This spring-summer show was the first that Abloh had not designed. It was, instead, conceived by the Vuitton studio in his spirit.

Omar Sy, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Joel Edgerton and Naomi Campbell demonstrated the continued pull the designer’s legacy holds.

Watch the fashion show and Lamar’s performance below:

Vuitton’s Studio Show

It’s a remarkable feat for a studio to emulate a former designer’s styles — with originality.

This was the case at Thursday’s: From shirt hems quirkily cut in zigzag patterns, to 3-D paper plane appliques on suits and otherworldly, elongated silhouettes.

A finely tailored jacket with trompe l’oeil prints provided one of the many touches of old-school luxury. Such moments in this collection seemed even to surpass Abloh’s own runway designs.

They toed a careful line between the playful styles associated with the house since 2018 and the fine luxury tailoring seen during the tenure of predecessor Kim Jones.

The display’s strength was owed to its many feats of design. One case in point was the waist on a black double-breasted jacket that had been pulled in to resemble a V on its side. Its very silhouette evoked the house monogram.

Louis Vuitton’s design studio just bucked the trend of too many cooks spoiling the broth.

Death-Defying Fashion at Homme Plisse Issey Miyake

Blurring the line between fashion and performance, the Japanese house of Issey Miyake for Homme Plisse used a troupe of acrobats who contorted, danced and seemingly courted death for a spectacular Paris Fashion Week men’s show.

In eye-popping hues inspired by flowers and vases, models mingled with performers inside the newly renovated La Poste du Louvre for this unusual and sensitive showcase of fashion designs through dance.

From a hidden ledge high above the courtyard runway, a dancing troupe suddenly stood up mid-show to gasps from the audience. In pastel colored, loosely-fitting pleated garments the performers then climbed down ladders, before performing death-defying leaps, falls and tumbles. Performers were tossed through the air like missiles, to be caught by dancers across the courtyard. There was no safety net above the hard stone floor.

The show was directed by Rachid Ouramdane of the Théâtre National de Chaillot, featuring a collective of acrobats, Compagnie XY.

The fashion itself was soft in comparison. Gradual curves at the neck and midriff emulated the shapes of vases with a nice weight that produced a dynamic silhouette. A pleated tunic in pastel red was twinned with a short jacket, with breast panels that resembled an Asian warrior. Elsewhere, a waistcoat in vivid dandelion sported studded pockets that unfurled like an opening flower.

Color-blocking was also a strong theme — with pastel purple contrasting with blush and raisin black on one look, and on another pastel yellow and midnight blue. It was a strong return to the runway for Homme Plisse at Issey Miyake.

Rick Owens’ Ancient Egypt

American designer Rick Owens delved into the ancient world for inspiration, returning from a stay in Egypt and a visit to the Temple of Edfu on the Nile.

Often the philosopher, Owens said that his “personal concerns … felt petty in the face of that kind of timelessness.” He has in recent seasons commented on the impact the pandemic has had on fashion and beyond — and embraced the lockdown as a time for introspection.

Owens has always had an aesthetic riffing on the garb of Ancient Egypt, with togas, drapes and high priestess styles gracing his runways. But on Thursday’s show he turned up the dial for a very personal take on such silhouettes.

“Lying down in the dirt with the Valley of Kings within view was a perspective I liked,” he said.

Like the long stone carvings on the ancient temple, silhouettes were elongated by layering garments to drop the midriff low. Dark flared pants were so long the fabric grazed along the stone steps as the models walked down the Palais de Tokyo venue. It created a funky surreal effect.

“Extreme shoulders” — giant and rounded — created this Egyptian priest vibe, tailored by the American fashion master in silk chiffon, crisp cotton, and garish plaid.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Lil Durk Walks Amiri Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

Durkio on the runway, relaxed. Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Teyana Taylor Releases JuJuBeez Fashion Line

Click here to read the full article. Teyana Taylor is teaming up with her six-year-old daughter Junie for her latest foray into fashion. The model and dancer is revealing on Tuesday her new fashion line, called JuJuBeez, which offers matching adult and children’s activewear styles for parents to match with their children. Taylor also teamed with fashion brand incubator, Thmbl, to create the collection.More from WWDPhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

William would be perfect 007 candidate, say James Bond producers

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they are “still on the hunt” for the next 007, joking it is unfortunate that “perfect candidate” the Duke of Cambridge is unavailable for the role.The film-making siblings picked up their CBEs from William at Buckingham Palace on Friday.Ms Broccoli has produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and most recently No Time To Die, with her brother, and she said it was a “huge honour” to accept a CBE from the duke.She added that “unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available” for the top job...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Virgil Abloh
rollingout.com

Taraji P. Henson wants to leave America

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson has had it up to here with the fighting and marching and chanting and making up new hashtags in the interminable quest for justice in America. And now the former “Empire” star wants out. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Elvis Business Is Booming Into the Billions

Of all the songs the Elvis filmmakers ran by Peter Raleigh for publishing approval, one jumped out at him: “Cotton Candy Land,” a 1963 ballad Elvis Presley sang to a sleeping girl in It Happened at the World’s Fair. “It’s an unexpected choice for an Elvis biopic,” says Raleigh, co-president of Raleigh Music Group, which administers 25% of Presley’s song catalog, who approved the Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak cover for the film. “But it does work for the context.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Madonna Makes Out With Tokischa During NYC Pride Week

Click here to read the full article. Longtime LGBTQ ally and honorary gay Madonna, whose Finally Enough Love remix album is out now digitally in an abridged version, celebrated New York Pride at Terminal 5 on Thursday (June 23) night at World of Women’s NFT.NYC event. Not only did the pop icon – who has recently ventured into the NFT space, covering Billboard’s World of Women NFT magazine cover – bring out a gaggle of top-tier drag queens for her NYC Pride celebration, but she tapped iconoclasts in the making such as Tokischa and Saucy Santana to help celebrate a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#Fashion Design#Louis Vuitton Menswear#American#The Abloh Marching Band#The Wizard Of Oz
BET

Listen To Beyoncé New Dance Song ‘Break My Soul’

This is not an alert: Beyoncé just dropped a new song!. Following her announcement last week that she has a new album RENAISSANCE coming next month (July 29, 2022 to be exact), Beyoncé released the first offering from the LP at midnight on Tuesday (June 21). Subtly sharing...
THEATER & DANCE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
KEVIN GARNETT
Billboard

Paul McCartney’s Career Boxscore Total Soars Past $1 Billion

After tours by a notably young and diverse group of artists – highlighted by Bad Bunny and BTS – led the way on the 2022 mid-year Boxscore charts, classic rock elder statesman Paul McCartney finishes at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Tours chart for May. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, McCartney earned $52.4 million and sold 206,000 tickets across nine shows throughout the month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Crowned RapCaviar's 'Coach Of The Year' Thanks To YSL Success

Though media-awarded superlatives may not be of much concern to Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated and fighting a hefty federal indictment, his latest accolade may be worth some acknowledgment. On Wednesday (June 22), the “most influential” Hip Hop Spotify playlist, RapCaviar, announced the finalist of their third annual All-RapCaviar...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
NFL
The Guardian

Glastonbury 2022: fury, fireworks and spectacle as women call the shots

This is a Glastonbury of round numbers. The youngest-ever headliner, Billie Eilish, is 20. The oldest, Paul McCartney, is 80. If not for two years of Covid this festival would have been the 50th anniversary. “We’ve been through some shit,” said St Vincent during her extraordinary Friday sunset performance, “but miraculously we’re here.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself to Instagram

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit over posting a paparazzi picture of herself to her Instagram account. In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims that the singer committed copyright infringement by posting pics he took of her to the platform in July 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Evan Rachel Wood Nails Madonna, Alanis Morissette & Janis Joplin Impressions On ‘Fallon’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. If you need a little bit of laughter following the doomsday news that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, look no further. Evan Rachel Wood made an appearance Thursday night (June 23) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the fast-approaching season four of Westworld and her upcoming stint playing Madonna in the “Weird Al” Yankovic movie, as well as show off her hilariously spot-on impressions of the queen of pop, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin. After talking about what it was like to be cast in Weird:...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy