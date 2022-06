NATIONAL CITY - A South Bay mother loses her daughter and her boyfriend after they were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Community members gathered at a makeshift memorial Thursday to pay their respects to 15-year-old Jessica Talamante, who died Wednesday night after being struck by a car on East Plaza Boulevard near Harbison Avenue in National City. Her mother, Kristen White, said she was just weeks away from turning 16.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO