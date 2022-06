Click here to read the full article. From the moment photos of Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love and Thunder” surfaced, the internet was swift to comment on how bulky her arms were. In the Marvel film, opening July 8, Portman returns as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor. This time around she is wielding Mjolnir, Thor’s Hammer, and she has the newfound power to throw lightning. Fitness trainer Naomi Pendergast at Australia’s RPX Fitness was the person responsible for getting the actress ripped, developing Portman’s biceps and giving her abdominal definition. What muscle groups did you focus on with Natalie for the film? The goal and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO