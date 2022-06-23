ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Shelled As Russian Forces Battle For Devastated Ukraine City

By Anna MALPAS
 2 days ago
Driving out of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk Thursday, AFP journalists twice had to jump out of cars and lie on the ground as Russian forces shelled the city's main supply road. Soon after noon (0900 GMT), an AFP team saw dark smoke rising over the road...

