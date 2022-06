This is not law school-lite. This is general knowledge for what you would want a smart, educated person to know about the law. — Professor Bob Rasmussen of the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, commenting on his school’s new Bachelor of Science in legal studies program in an interview with Reuters. USC is the first law school among the top 20 as designated by U.S. News to offer such a program for undergraduate students, and one of just a handful of law schools in the country to do so.

