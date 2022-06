A Fresno County gang member has been arrested on a litany of charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit last week. On the night of Friday, June 17, 36-year-old Eddie Serna reportedly sped away from officers after failing to yield for an attempted traffic stop. A police chopper responded and monitored Serna from the air, as ground units had declined to pursue out of concern for public safety, police said.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO