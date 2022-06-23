ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acne Studios' Paris Flagship is an Ode to a Swedish Skatepark

Cover picture for the articleAcne Studios has opened its new flagship store on Paris’ Rue Saint-Honoré, which features interiors by Barcelona-based studio Architectura-G, furniture by British designer Max Lamb, and lighting by French artist Benoit Lalloz. The concept for the new store, located on one of Paris’s most storied streets, came...

Vice

Ami quite literally took Parisian style to new heights with its SS23 show

Opening with Audrey Tautou, that brand's latest collection was a celebration of characteristically French insouciance and chic. From the viewpoint of the white-stoned Sacré Coeur basilica, the church that sits 200 metres above the Seine in poetic Montmarte, you can see the whole of Paris. There couldn’t have been a better setting for Ami’s SS23 collection, which in the words of creative director Alexandre Mattiusi, was “very French, a tribute to what I’ve done since the beginning, the girls on the street.” Just like the landmark itself, the second most-visited in France after its much younger sister the Eiffel Tower, this was a collection that was Paris to its core. Except this time, its visitors weren’t tourists — but tout le monde, including Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve, Carla Bruni, and just about every twinkling TV star and fledgling pop princess on the planet.
Complex

Acne Studios Opens New Store in Saint-Honoré, Paris

Luxury Sweden-based fashion house Acne Studios has opened a new flagship in Paris, France on Rue Saint-Honoré with interiors designed by Arquitectura-G. The store opened its doors on Thursday on one of Paris’ most famous streets, and sees its striking exterior design incorporated into the interior as well. Composed of a golden-beige limestone known as Saint Maximin stone, which was sourced from a nearby quarry, the new location perfectly fits in among the historic architecture of Paris.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton SS23 Followed Virgil Abloh's Yellow Brick Road of Imagination

When Virgil Abloh died in November 2021, there was one question on everybody’s lips: what will happen to. ? Fall/Winter 2022 brought the late designer’s dreams to life in a performance-led runway show, and now it was the turn for Spring/Summer 2023 to give us the answer we’d all be hoping for. Debuted earlier today, Louis Vuitton took to Paris Fashion Week in grandeur and impact, kicking off the show with a cinematic prelude — something Abloh introduced to the house — titled “Strange Math.” It explored the relationship between imagination and reality and saw the Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, aka FAMU or the Marching 100, perform an all-Black member marching band beat in a pre-filmed alternate reality depiction of Paris that, with the push of a button on a space ship, transported them to the opulent live show setting of the Cour Carrée of the Louvre.
Louis Vuitton
Walter Van Beirendonck
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
Footwear News

Dr. Martens Gives Betty Boop a Grunge-Chic Makeover in New Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens has a new collaboration out, this time with the ever-iconic Betty Boop. Betty Boop fans rejoice: the brand has given the classic cartoon character a grungy makeover. The collection is available on Drmartens.com. Dr. Martens reworked their towering 8-eye Jadon boot with a tonal gloss print showcasing angel and devil Betty Boop poses. The shoes are constructed from their classic Smooth leather and detailed with red heart rivets on the quarters and...
hypebeast.com

Japanese Toy Maker Reveals Sushi-Making Truck Circuit

Becoming a master sushi chef can take years to achieve so a Japanese toy maker has created a way to get potential Maki masters started early. Takara Tomy Arts has revealed Kurukuru Norimaki Kojo or “Around and Around Sushi Roll Factory” via its Youtube channel. The toy seems...
WWD

Dries Van Noten Men’s Spring 2023

An inscrutable, unfamiliar logo appeared repeatedly on the Dries Van Noten runway: crawling up T-shirt sleeves and the outseams of pant legs, or plopped on the chest of a zippered top. Could it be a collaboration with some obscure Japanese cycling brand from the Antwerp-based designer, who once teamed up...
Billboard

Davido Signs Managerial Partnership With LVRN

Davido has officially partnered with LVRN, the Atlanta-based management collective announced Thursday (June 24). Under the new managerial partnership, LVRN will provide management and expertise to Davido‘s existing team, made up of Asa Asika of The Plug and Bobo Ajudua. Davido, a Billboard Top Triller Global chart-topper, said in...
hypebeast.com

Roger Dubuis Drops Lamborghini-Inspired Excalibur Spider Huracán MB

Roger Dubuis is marking its debut as Official Timing Partner at Goodwood Festival of Speed with a hypercar inspired timekeeper. The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Huracán Monobalancier is the latest watch inspired by the brand’s partnership with Lamborghini. The watch takes its color palette from the Huracán GT3...
hypebeast.com

XIMONLEE SS23 Bridges Innovation and Sculptural Seduction

In the evolving landscape of fashion, experimental constructions and altered design techniques are becoming increasingly prevalent. But with this newfound territory, designers hold a great deal of creative freedom when it comes to advancing the silhouette status quo. For Berlin-based brand XIMONLEE, its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season furthers this agenda with a seductive exploration of innovative dressing.
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Delivers "Ningen-sei" Capsule Collection

Following the release of its “SUMMER CAMP” collection, HUMAN MADE now readies a “Ningen-sei” (translating to “Made in Human”) capsule which reinterprets traditional Japanese costumes and crafts in HM’s signature playful approach to street culture. The collection is highlighted by the graphic lightweight cotton Happi Coat, a garment that’s traditionally worn during Japanese festivals, and T-shirts found in varying washes of indigo dye.
hypebeast.com

A Collected Man Opens Bidding on Five Neo-Vintage Classic Watches

London-based rare watch watch dealer, A Collected Man, has launched an online auction featuring five ‘genuinely exceptional and rare neo-vintage’ pieces. The week-long auction is live now at A Collected Man and closes on June 29. Here HYPEBEAST takes a look at the lots. Cartier Santos Dumont 90th...
hypebeast.com

A Joe Freshgoods x Vans Collaboration is Coming Soon

Following the popularity of its latest New Balance 9060 “Inside Voices” collaboration, Joe Freshgoods has now teamed up with Vans for another footwear team-up. Founder/Creative Director Joey Fresh recently shared images of Vans shoeboxes for the upcoming release. The shoeboxes are marked with “EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON,”...
hypebeast.com

Mous Lamrabat Imbues a Sense of Hope in Each of His Striking Photographs

Witness ‘Blessings from Mousganistan’ at Foam in Amsterdam. Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam (Foam) unveiled a new presentation of work by the acclaimed Belgian-Moroccan photographer, Mous Lamrabat. Based in the fictional land of Mousganistan, Lamrabat transports the viewer to a world that is rid of the problems on earth — where beauty and compassion is experienced by all of its citizens.
Footwear News

Go Big or Go Home With Rosalia in Dramatically Oversized Blazer & Square-Toe Boots for Acne Studios

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As Acne Studios celebrated their new 219 Saint-Honoré stores in Paris yesterday, many celebrity guests feted the brand, including Rosalía. The cocktail event showcased an eclectic variety of outfits. Rosalía went for an oversized flair that met biker tones. With a large and fashionably oversized blazer, she coordinated with slim-cut leather pants. Even though her shirt underneath wasn’t visible, it held many draping features as the sleeves overflowed. She styled her hair to the...
hypebeast.com

Sky High Farm Workwear and Converse Launch Collaborative Chuck 70

Following a collaboration with CDG SHIRT, Sky High Farm Workwear — a Dover Street Market Paris brand established to support the nonprofit Sky High Farm — collaborates with Converse for the first time, delivering a collaborative pair of Chuck 70s. Founded by artist Dan Colen in 2011, Sky High Farm is a 30-acre nonprofit farm based in New York’s Hudson Valley committed to regenerative farming practices and a sustainable, equity-focused approach to promoting food sovereignty. All of the produce on the farm is regeneratively grown and donated to communities that need it most. The organization also seeks to promote a just food system through investing in long-term solutions to food insecurity.
