Acne Studios' Paris Flagship is an Ode to a Swedish Skatepark

Opening with Audrey Tautou, that brand's latest collection was a celebration of characteristically French insouciance and chic. From the viewpoint of the white-stoned Sacré Coeur basilica, the church that sits 200 metres above the Seine in poetic Montmarte, you can see the whole of Paris. There couldn’t have been a better setting for Ami’s SS23 collection, which in the words of creative director Alexandre Mattiusi, was “very French, a tribute to what I’ve done since the beginning, the girls on the street.” Just like the landmark itself, the second most-visited in France after its much younger sister the Eiffel Tower, this was a collection that was Paris to its core. Except this time, its visitors weren’t tourists — but tout le monde, including Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve, Carla Bruni, and just about every twinkling TV star and fledgling pop princess on the planet.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO