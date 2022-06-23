VDOT restricting large truck traffic on five Hanover roads

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has agreed to Hanover County’s request to prohibit trucks from driving on five roads near the planned Wegmans distribution center.

VDOT said the roads that will have restrictions are:

Atlee Station Road (Route 637)

Atlee Road (Route 638)

New Ashcake Road (Route 643)

Ashcake Road (Route 657)

Peaks Road (Route 657)

These restrictions do not apply to pickup trucks, panel trucks or any trucks being used for an origin or destination along the restricted routes such as a truck being used by movers, according to the department.

VDOT said the Hanover County Board of Supervisors made the unanimous request in May of 2020. The board argued that the roads were unsafe for large trucks and could lead to crashes involving trucks and cars.

The specified roads are mainly meant for residential traffic, according to VDOT. A study was done to decide if the restriction would be appropriate.

VDOT said it is planning to put the restriction in place, which will include the design and placement of about 35 road signs. It predicts the last stage of implementation will happen by the end of July or early August.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.