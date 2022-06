June 24, 2022 - The St. Pete Pride parade is celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday, and organizers expect nearly 300,000 people to descend on the downtown route. St. Pete is known for its inclusivity, and Pride celebrations take place throughout June with the parade billed as one of the largest in the Southeast. The event drew a reported 260,000 in 2019, making it the 13th largest in the country. Organizers hope to crack the top 10 this year. Saturday’s parade, the largest yet with 175 entries, begins at 2 p.m. and will last about four hours. The route spans the St. Petersburg downtown waterfront, beginning at Vinoy Park and running along Bayshore Drive to Albert Whitted Park.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO