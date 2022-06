Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from low 90s to 106. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s in the valleys with upper 60s to 70s in the hills. According to the release from the County, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, the mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Monument will be affected by the heat wave. Hottest locations will be far southern Salinas Valley and interior portions of San Benito County. Conditions are expected to last through 10 p.m. Monday, June 27,

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO