ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telford, TN

WCSO seeking information on missing juvenile

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sheriff Keith Sexton, Washington County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information on a missing juvenile from Telford. Investigators are looking for 15-year-old Ana Estrada Leon. She was...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD: Dumpster-digging man arrested for ID theft, other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after Johnson City police arrested him for rummaging through a dumpster early Thursday morning. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that officers responded to the Upper-Class Suites area on College Heights Road at 3:34 a.m. after receiving a complaint a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Jonesborough man arrested on various charges

On Thursday, June 23, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested James Saylor, 43, of Jonesborough, and charged him with methamphetamine possession, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting arrest and identity theft. At approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the area of Upper Class Suites on College...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Bowling charged with aggravated domestic assault

On Thursday, June 23, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Matthew Bowling of Johnson City and charged him with aggravated domestic assault. At approximately 3:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Spring St. in reference to a subject threatening another resident with a knife. Investigation revealed Bowling had gotten into a physical altercation with another resident. Shortly after, he confronted the same resident and threatened the victim with a knife.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Telford, TN
State
Washington State
WJHL

Police arrest knife-wielding JC man for domestic assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a Johnson City man Thursday afternoon on aggravated assault charges following a physical altercation between two Spring Street residents. When officers arrived at the scene at 3:44 p.m., an investigation revealed the man, identified as Matthew Bowling, had threatened another resident with a knife after a fight. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Tazewell woman charged with arson

HANCOCK COUNTY — An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Tazewell woman accused of arson. In May 2021, TBI agents joined the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Alanthus Hill Volunteer Fire Department in investigating a...
TAZEWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sam Aiken#Wcso#Hispanic#The Sheriff S Office
elizabethton.com

Butler resident arrested for introducing drugs into a penal facility

On June 21, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested April Patterson, Butler, and charged her with introducing drugs into a penal facility. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 210 Broyles Drive, on a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Patterson and another female. While speaking with Patterson, officers could smell the odor of an intoxicant coming from Patterson’s person. Patterson’s speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. For her safety and the public’s safety, Patterson was arrested for public intoxication.
BUTLER, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Accident brings out good Samaritans

A crash that occurred on Main Street last week was ruled a medical emergency by Jonesborough Police. On Tues- day, JPD responded to what was reported as a vehicle accident, but while enroute, Police Chief Matt Rice said they were updated that one of the drivers was having a medical issue.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalk987.com

TWRA Identifies Victim In Holston River Incident

The identity of a man who died in yesterday’s boating incident on the Holston River has been released. 51-year-old Dennis Wayne Jenkins of Kingsport, was found dead in the Holston River following a boating incident that occurred near Christian’s Bend boat ramp. Around 5 p.m., an unoccupied aluminum...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field

Carter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating body found in field. Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found …. Doughboys bounce back, River Riders beaten by Ridge …. Women of the Appy League: Jacqui Reynolds and Bree …. Bucketneers earn No. 2 seed in 2022 TBT West Virginia …. Bruton Smith,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City police identify body found on railroad tracks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend on railroad tracks in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department identified the woman as Meghan Carter, 24 of Etowah, Tennessee. According to police, Carter’s body was found Saturday night in the area of East […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters and residents transported after fire

Multiple rescue squads responded to Cherokee Lake to find a man who was last seen on an inflatable raft, according to officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Tenn. representative asks Gov. Bill Lee to halt COVID vaccine distribution for children. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rep. Jason Zachary, along with...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy