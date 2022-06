WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Republicans held their GOP convention in Watertown this week. Saturday was spent choosing candidates to represent the party in the general election this fall. According to the South Dakota Republican Party’s Facebook page, Marty Jackley won the nomination for Attorney General over DCI Director David Natvig. Delegates bumped incumbent Steve Barnett, and voted in Monae Johnson as nominee for Secretary of State. Larry Rhoden gets the Republican party’s nod for Lt Governor.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO