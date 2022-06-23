ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ziggi's Coffee to host fundraiser June 26

Ziggi’s Coffee — including at the Mesa location at 7645 E. Guadalupe Road — is hosting a fundraiser for Revital, an organization whose mission is to provide support and encouragement through a variety of services that revitalize the mind, body and spirit of first responders.

On June 26, all Ziggi’s locations will donate $1 for every drink sold in-store and through its mobile app back to Revital, according to a release.

The funds raised will support Revital’s program that provides resources, outings and retreats to first responders at no cost to them. The work that Revital does to ensure first responders have accessible resources and a sense of community is essential to their overall mental health and well-being.

“We feel passionate about supporting Revital because of the incredible work they do for first responders,” Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s, said in the release. “These individuals run towards the situations that most people run away from, and their mental health and well-being often takes a back seat to their service. We are thrilled to be hosting this fundraiser to support this organization and provide our communities with the opportunity to learn more about first responders’ day-to-day experiences.”

To learn more about Revital or to donate to the organization, go to revitalcolorado.org.

“I identified Ziggi’s as a great partner for this fundraiser because both of our missions are rooted in community,” Jordan Long, founder of Revital, said in the release. “Everyone feels automatically welcomed at Ziggi’s, you feel like family, and that is our hope with Revital. When a first responder and their family connect with us, we want them to feel better about their journey knowing they are fully supported by our organization.”

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, go to ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

