ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons Trade Jerami Grant

By Brandon Brown
All Pistons
All Pistons
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbjd0_0gK5G7Lp00

Just a day before the 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trailblazers.

The Detroit Pistons have officially parted ways with Jerami Grant. Last night, Troy Weaver and the Pistons traded Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 36 pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 1st-round selection. The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvXiR_0gK5G7Lp00

The move is layered because it's not just about the trade or the picks. It does give the Pistons a better second-round pick in tonight's draft as well as an additional first-round pick in a few years, but it also frees up a ton of cap space and a starting position for Detroit. The Pistons will certainly look to add a starter with the No. 5 pick in tonight's draft and will reportedly pursue more than one big time free agent. DeAndre Ayton and Miles Bridges both could be targeted by Detroit, which would make for a very exciting starting five.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Paul George Marries Daniela Rajic: "Not The Only Ring He's Getting This Season."

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, OR
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Portland, OR
Detroit, MI
Sports
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Portland, MI
Local
Oregon Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Miles Bridges
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says 1 NBA Star Has Become "Completely Delusional"

If there's one person in sports media most qualified to know what "completely delusional" looks like, it's Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. And on Friday, Bayless named the one NBA player who he believes fits the bill. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless asserted that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Pistons Trade#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins makes big confession on podcast

You never pray for an athlete to be injured unless of course you’re Kendrick Perkins and that athlete is LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Perkins admitted that he once feared James. He also admitted that prior to Game 7 of a 2008 second-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, he prayed that James would suffer an injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could part ways with another key starter?

Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder. Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for...
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to blockbuster trade rumors

The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing end to their season this past year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in just five games. It was a far worse finish than they had the previous season, where they made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks are all in on 1 specific free agent

The New York Knicks got laughed at for their whole-bunch-of-nothing NBA Draft this year, but it turns out there may be some rhyme to their reason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe the Knicks are “all in” in their pursuit of one particular free agent this offseason — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith Being Depressed About The Knicks In 2022 NBA Draft: "Sad Times To Be A Knicks Fan"

The New York Knicks have had a very puzzling evening after leaving the 2022 NBA Draft first-round with 0 selections made. The Knicks entered the Draft with a lottery pick in a very strong Draft class. They even drafted one of the youngest players available in Ousmane Dieng but moved the 19-year-old to Oklahoma City for three 2023 first-round picks.
NBA
All Pistons

All Pistons

Detroit, MI
64
Followers
100
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, notes and analysis on the Detroit Pistons

 https://www.si.com/nba/pistons

Comments / 0

Community Policy