Detroit Pistons Trade Jerami Grant

Just a day before the 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trailblazers.

The Detroit Pistons have officially parted ways with Jerami Grant. Last night, Troy Weaver and the Pistons traded Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 36 pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 1st-round selection. The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move is layered because it's not just about the trade or the picks. It does give the Pistons a better second-round pick in tonight's draft as well as an additional first-round pick in a few years, but it also frees up a ton of cap space and a starting position for Detroit. The Pistons will certainly look to add a starter with the No. 5 pick in tonight's draft and will reportedly pursue more than one big time free agent. DeAndre Ayton and Miles Bridges both could be targeted by Detroit, which would make for a very exciting starting five.