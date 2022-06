Aldi is popular for its wide selection of quick and easy-to-prepare frozen meals. Its frozen food aisle is filled with items for every meal of the day, from frozen berries and hashbrowns for breakfast to healthy quinoa bowls, veggie burgers, and even cheesecake for dessert (via She Knows). However, a few fan favorites seem to stand out above the rest. One such item is the chain's Mama Cozzi's frozen French bread pizzas, which have become quite popular with shoppers. The frozen pizza, which is served atop crunchy French bread instead of traditional dough and is covered in pizza sauce, comes in three different varieties: Supreme, Pepperoni, and Extra Cheese, according to Aldi.

