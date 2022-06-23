The Most Expensive House in America - See it to Believe it

Uncle Phil had a gorgeous mansion in the TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” . Uncle Phil’s mansion looks like a one-room efficiency apartment next to Bel-Air, California’s “Most Expensive Home in America” .

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

Located in Bel-Air, California, this 105,000-square-foot megamansion is dubbed “The One” .

“The One” is the perfect nickname for this place, because earlier in 2022 it was listed for sale at a whopping $295 million, earning it the title of “The Most Expensive House in America” .

Now, that’s not what eventually finally sold for at auction, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The Beverly Hills Estates Group had the honor of being the lucky folks to handle the sale and pulled out all the stops for this estate.

You can see their official listing at thebeverlyhillsestates.com .

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

So, what are you going to find you’re looking at a 105,000-square-foot megamansion?

Simply put, you’re going to find everything .

“The One” features 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms, five swimming pools, and a 10,000-square foot sky deck, and that’s just the start of it.

That’s right. A 10,000-square foot sky deck to just hang out and whatever.

To help you get an idea of this deck, the average Mc Donald’s is 4,500 square feet.

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

Some of the things you’ll find inside this mansion are as opulent as you might expect.

From homedit.com –

“It has a nightclub, a full-service beauty salon, a wellness spa, a home theater that seats 40, and a bowling alley. There’s also, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, 30-car garage, and a 400-foot private outdoor running track.”

Imagine how many people you have to hire just to staff this place?

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

So, who in the heck had this place built?

According to homedit.com, developer and former Hollywood producer Nile Niami .

Niami has producer credits for the movies Point Blank, The Patriot, Ressurection, and many more.

As a developer, Niami has built and sold numerous multi-million dollar homes around Bel-Air and Beverly Hills and has been extremely successful at it.

However, “The One” proved to be a bit of a misstep.

“The One” was completed in 2021 and was valued at a staggering $500 million.

From Wikipedia.com –

“In March 2021, Niami’s LLC, Crestlloyd, defaulted on US$165 million in debt related to the property, causing it to enter receivership.”

A foreclosure sale scheduled for October 2021 was halted when Crestlloyd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.”

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

Hitting the market in January of 2022, “The One” was listed with a $295 million price tag, but the mega-mansion didn’t receive any offers.

On March 4, 2022, “The One” sold at auction for $127 million, making it one of the most expensive houses ever sold at an auction in the US.

According to Wikipedia, the buyer was Richard Saghian , owner of Fashion Nova fashion company.

You can read more about “The One” over at thebeverlyhillsestates.com .

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

YouTube Via Williams and Williams Estates Group

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price