Rochester, NY

City of Rochester employee arrested after entering crime scene

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they arrested a City of Rochester employee after walking into a crime scene under investigation on June 18.

Investigators with the RPD said they were led to investigate the S&T Lounge parking lot on North Street after a 43-year-old male walked into Rochester General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

Investigators located evidence of shots fired, blocked off the crime scene to protect evidence, and located a handgun in a vehicle. Officers then arrested parolee Victor Gilchrist.

Rochester fentanyl dealer pleads guilty

During the investigation, officers said 36-year-old Anthony Hall exited 328 North St. and entered the perimeter of the crime scene. At first, officers noted he appeared to be leaving, but then walked back deeper into the crime scene.

One officer attempted to stop Hall from entering, but he refused the officer’s orders to leave. Hall was arrested for second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, which is classified as a misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Rochester City Court on July 5.

Officers said they later learned that Hall was an employee with the City of Rochester. Hall later complained about the police officer’s conduct.

Chief David M. Smith said he was notified at 3 a.m. about the incident and began an internal investigation with the Office of the Mayor, the Corporation Counsel, City Council, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Locust Club.

Officers added that there was information posted on social media and decided it was inappropriate for the RPD to comment further about the incident.

Comments / 10

LuAnn Valentine
2d ago

Was the man high, drunk or did he leave something in the bar? This is an odd story and I need more details 😆

Reply
6
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

