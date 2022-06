MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in the Lincoln Count Jail following a high-speed chase. Investigators said on Sunday, a Merrill Police Officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a registration violation. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle the driver ran and then got back into his vehicle and took off. The pursuit continued from the Merrill city limits into the town of Pine River.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO