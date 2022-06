MARIETTA, Ga. - A man wanted on drug charges and who had been shot twice has escaped police custody in Marietta. Ulysses Andre Roberson, 37, of Austell, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital around 8:30 p.m. to be treated for two fresh gunshot wounds. About five hours later, police said Roberson was able to break the handcuffs that held him to the bed and slipped out of the hospital without detection.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO