The Noor Dimension Is Shrouded in Mystery in the 'Ms. Marvel' Series

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO