The Noor Dimension Is Shrouded in Mystery in the 'Ms. Marvel' Series

 2 days ago
As an adaptation of a well-known and popular superhero story, Ms. Marvel is certainly taking some creative liberties with the source material. In the show, Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) powers are notably different as she wields a bangle to access "hard light" constructs in the series. The show also has yet...

William's 'Westworld' Journey Led to a Huge Personality Transformation (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Westworld Seasons 1-3. The HBO Max smash hit TV show Westworld is returning for Season 4, so it's time to remember what our favorite characters have been doing for three previous seasons. William (Jimmi Simpson), better known as the Man in Black (Ed Harris), has a tumultuous journey of self-discovery, grief, and rage throughout the show. What happened to take him on such a path of destruction? Let's revisit his past.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Updated MCU Timeline

Marvel has released an official update Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to coincide with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel on Disney+. There's also the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters – but of course, Marvel won't confirm anything about that film's timeline until it's already out.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios Headed to Comic-Con for Hall H Panel

Three years ago, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige laid out the future of the MCU with a news-packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con that ended with the surprise reveal that Mahershala Ali was attached to a Blade movie. Little did the screaming 6,500 fans in Hall H know, that would be the last Marvel Comic-Con panel for three years. Now, the studio is ready to return, with Feige confirming Friday that Marvel will put on a Hall H panel this year, giving Comic-Con a boost as it seeks a return to normalcy in the age of COVID-19. It is a win for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noor#Muslim#Djinn
PC Gamer

Valorant will start listening to your voice chat in July

In order to train a language model for future disruptive behavior reports. Riot Games will begin background evaluation of recorded in-game voice communications on July 13th in North America, in English. In a brief statement (opens in new tab) Riot said that the purpose of the recording is ultimately to "collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Reveals Marvel Hero She Wants to Team Up With Next

Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will see Portman's Jane Foster become The Mighty Thor in an adaptation of the comic of the same name by writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman. The Mighty Thor was once a member of the Avengers, but some fans will want to see Natalie Portman working together with other Marvel heroes on the big screen. The actress offered up Captain Marvel as another popular MCU hero she'd love to work with in the future.
MOVIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Comics
TV & Videos
IGN

How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order

The DC Extended Universe was set to rival the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but its track record hasn’t been quite as successful. As time went on, the films started becoming more standalone and only contained smaller references to the wider universe and story. This was made even more clear when Joker and The Batman shed off all their DCEU connections and began telling their own stories.
MOVIES
Will 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Chase' Star Buzzy Cohen be the Next 'Jeopardy!' Host? Rumors are Swirling

Ever since Emmy-winning host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer, iconic gameshow Jeopardy! has tried out several new hosts to fill his place. Though, of course, no one can ever truly replace Alex. With names like Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers (this one hasn't aged well), Robin Roberts, and LeVar Burton guest-hosting the series, it became clear that Jeopardy! — which has been on since 1964 — was testing the waters.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Massive new leak spoils nearly everything there is to spoil in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Deadpool 3 writer shares first plot details for the MCU sequel

Whenever Deadpool 3 launches, it will become the first MCU film to get an R rating. That’s a promise Disney made after it purchased Fox, and it looks like Marvel will keep the R-rated tone in place for the movie. Also interesting is that Deadpool 3 will become the first MCU franchise to have started outside of the MCU, assuming the plot continues the story from the previous films. At least with Spider-Man, Marvel and Sony rebooted the story for the MCU.
MOVIES
