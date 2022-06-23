ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

MSP: Man shot by deputy stopped for impaired driving

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy had been pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving, police say.

Joseph Nagle, 22, was shot and killed by an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop on June 16.

In a Thursday release, Michigan State Police said he showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests. It said Nagle started to fight with the deputy when he was told he was under arrest.

During the altercation, MSP said the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Police say they do not have any footage of the shooting as the deputy’s patrol vehicle did not have a dashcam and the deputy was not wearing a body camera.

“Detectives continue seeking information and evidence to ultimately turn over a professional and thorough report to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office,” MSP said in the release. “We ask again for the public’s patience and understanding as these types of investigations take time to complete.”

Police are not releasing the deputy’s name.

