WILLIAMSBURG-A new development featuring townhomes will soon be built on Strawberry Plains Road. The complex will include workforce housing units. At its meeting on June 9, the Williamsburg City Council approved the sale of property that the city owns for use for the project. Cale Development, LLC is purchasing the property, which sites on 13.9 acres at 180 Strawberry Plains Road near Berkeley Middle School, for $650,000 in order to build a residential development called Landmark Village.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO