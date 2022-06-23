ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego weekend arts events: Queer Mvmnt Fest, 'New Native Narratives,' a tribute to Thelonious Monk and more

By Julia Dixon Evans
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal contemporary dance organization Disco Riot will present a packed weekend festival and showcase of works choreographed by, performed by and reflecting the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. The festival includes dance film screenings, performances and dance workshops at several locations around town. Some highlights: "Queer partner salsa" dance...

