In July 1780, after years of occupation by the British Army during the American Revolution, French ships appeared in Newport Harbor. Thousands of French troops arrived in Newport, RI, marking the beginning of the Franco-American Alliance. The French played a crucial role in helping Americans win the War for Independence and aided local residents as they recovered from the harsh British occupation. During the weekend of July 8-10, 2022, the Newport Historical Society is pleased to announce a special programming and events showcasing life in 1780 Newport.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO