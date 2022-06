A man from Danville is killed in a Franklin County head-on collision. According to Virginia State Police it happened Wednesday on Route 116 when a car driven by Jonathan Eric Lewis that was heading northbound crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a pickup truck. Lewis was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to investigators he was not wearing a seatbelt.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO