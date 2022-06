While there are a variety of important aspects to being a professional wrestler, a star's entrance music is certainly an element that cannot be ignored, and if done well it can have a big effect on the star and how the crowd reacts to them as soon as they hit the entrance ramp. AEW has quite a few examples of stellar entrance themes, and one of the most immediately identifiable themes is Orange Cassidy's, which has been The Pixies' Where Is My Mind? since he debuted in AEW. Now he will be getting a new theme according to a report from Fightful Select, though in this case it's actually a new old theme, as AEW has secured the rights to Cassidy's old entrance theme Jane by Jefferson Starship.

