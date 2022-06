Ron Howard never disappoints. His earliest days saw him as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show, American Graffiti, and Happy Days. Then, he transitioned into becoming one of the most prominent directors and producers in Hollywood. Since then, he remains a luminary in the industry. Ron Howard has directed dozens of acclaimed films, such as Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind, and Frost/Nixon. In 2013, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. He owns two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to television and film.

