Music in the city in San Leo with classic and rock songs Events in Rimini

Okay, so you've done your time at London's various winter light festivals. You've shuffled with numb feet past various twinkling exhibits, pretending with all your mite that seeing art outdoors is a normal and indeed desirable way to spend a sub zero evening of your one and only life. Now, those days are over. It's summer, and you can see art outside without losing a finger to frostbite. And one way to do it is by heading down to Canary Wharf for 'Summer Lights'.

