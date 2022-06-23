ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music in the city in San Leo with classic and rock songs Events in Rimini

By Elizabeth
italy-24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday 24 and Saturday 25 June San Leo will be enveloped by “Music in the city”. Two days dedicated to music from classic to rock. It starts on Friday 24 June, at...

news.italy-24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Creative Team Talk Sky’s ‘Blocco 181,’ Which Mixes Multi-ethnic Milanese Crime and Three-Way Romance

Click here to read the full article. Gangland warfare and a Romeo and Juliet romance with a twist are the main elements of Sky Studios’ first Italian in-house production ‘Blocco 181,’ which is set against the backdrop of a gritty multi-ethnic Milan that has never appeared on screen before. The eight-episode show – which launches this week on Sky in the U.K. after making a splash in Italy – is lead-directed by London-based Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi, best known for art-heist thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy” starring Mick Jagger as a shady art collector. “It’s a dark fable combining crime, romance, sex,...
TV SERIES
nftevening.com

Italian Crypto Artist Duo Hackatao On Queens+Kings Pride Month Celebration

Renowned Italian artist duo Hackatao’s artworks, be it in the traditional or crypto art space, have often highlighted some of the most pressing social issues. Unsurprisingly, their first PFP NFT collection—Queens+Kings, stood out for its gender-fluid avatars and the creative freedom it offered collectors. Today, in honour of Pride month, Hackatao has launched several initiatives to support multiple LGBTQIA+ charities.
DESIGN
operawire.com

Myrto Papatanasiu Leads Lugano Arte e Cultura’s 2022-23 Season

The Lugano Arte e Cultura has announced its 2022-23 season entitled “La luce dell’ombra.”. The season will include a production of Verdi’s “La Traviata” conducted by Markus Poschner and directed by Carmelo Rifici. The set design will be by Guido Buganza while the light design will be by Alessandro Verazzi. The costumes will be by Margherita Baldoni while the choreography will be by Alessio Maria Romano.
PERFORMING ARTS
Time Out Global

A dazzling free summer lights festival is hitting Canary Wharf

Okay, so you've done your time at London's various winter light festivals. You've shuffled with numb feet past various twinkling exhibits, pretending with all your mite that seeing art outdoors is a normal and indeed desirable way to spend a sub zero evening of your one and only life. Now, those days are over. It's summer, and you can see art outside without losing a finger to frostbite. And one way to do it is by heading down to Canary Wharf for 'Summer Lights'.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Songs#Rimini#Ensembles#Youth Orchestra#Concert#The Emilia Romagna Region
Rolling Stone

See Jack White Get Moody (and Broody) in New Portraits for Fashion Brand Celine

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Jack White is giving fans an intimate glimpse in his life at home in LA with a new series of portraits shot by renowned photographer and current Celine creative director, Hedi Slimane. The photos, released this week, are part of Slimane’s on-going “Portrait Of…” series, which has featured artists like Joan Jett, Gus Dapperton and the Parisian band Oracle Sisters in the past. The latest feature, dubbed “Portrait of a Musician,” was shot...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy