With another star out of action just as a significant storyline was about to begin, AEW’s situation with injured wrestlers has gotten worse. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jungle Boy is also sidelined due to an injury. Christian Cage and Jungle Boy have recently begun a feud, however Jungle Boy was not present at Dynamite this past Wednesday. There is no information available regarding the type, extent, or timing of the injury.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO