The New York Yankees being no-hit is a very rare occurence. Yet the Houston Astros have been able to do it to them twice. Three Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter of the Yankees Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier started the game and went 7 innings, allowing just one walk while striking out 13. He was removed after throwing 115 pitches.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO