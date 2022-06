Mrs. Dorothy Garnett King Armstrong aged 93 years and 9 months, of Lewiston, transitioned to the next life on June 22, 2022. After enduring a short illness, she slipped peacefully into the waters of new life at her home on the lake with family close by. Dorothy, or as she liked to be called in later years, Dorie, was born on September 6, 1928 at her parents’ home on King Road.

LEWISTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO