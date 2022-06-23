Jan. 6 Committee Exposes How Trump Misused the DOJ to Concoct Election Fraud

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) agrees with Sen. Joe Manchin: They’ve been duped. In a statement Friday following the explosive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she denounced what she called a “sudden and radical jolt” to the country. Collins, who voted yes on nominations for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch wrote that the pair had backtracked on what they said during their confirmation hearings and during closed-door meetings with Collins. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” she said. Manchin (D-WV) similarly said Friday that the justices had been dishonest when discussing stance on Roe in the Supreme Court nomination process. “Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative,” Collins wrote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO