Spring, TX

Prostitution sting led to rescue of 7-year-old at Spring home in ‘horrific condition,’ Pct. 4 says

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING, Texas (KTRK) — An undercover Harris County Precinct 4 operation resulted in the rescue of a 7-year-old girl from a home being used for prostitution, according to Constable Mark Herman. The child was found to be living in “horrible conditions,” Herman said. Photos released by the the...

CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT-FM 1375

1210PM-Montgomery Fire enroute to a single vehicle crash with entrapment on FM 1375 near Osbourne Road. Good samaritan using jigsaw attempting to free two victims. 12:21pm-units on scene report vehicle upside down FM 1375 closed. 130PM-THREE TRANSPORTED TO CONROE HOSPITAL STABLE CONDITION.
MONTGOMERY, TX
LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
TEEN SHOOTS ANOTHER TEEN AT WHAT SHOOTER CLAIMS WAS A ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Initial information says that a man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to rob someone and he tried to run away, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 3 units responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County on Friday. The shooting happened in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Dog Brings Home a Human Hand

At approximately 4:45pm this evening, a home owner in the 500 block of South Gates in the Devers area called the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher and said their family dog just brought home a human hand. Investigators from the LCSO responded immediately and confirmed the fact it was a human hand and C.I.D Captain Billy Knox said that shortly thereafter, additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
FATAL CRASH IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle on fire and the victim trapped on Riley Fuzzel and Colorado River Road. The scene was cleared just after 8 am. Update shortly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
AUTO VS HOUSE

320AM-Magnolia Fire just arrived on the scene of a female who crashed her car under the deck of a mobile home in the 17400n block of Butera Road.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Person
Sting
Heroic EMT receives Medal of Valor from Chief Christy at Conroe PD

On that date, EMT Elliott had transported a patient from Harris County to HCA Conroe for mental health evaluation and an Emergency Detention Order for Harris County law enforcement. While awaiting triage, and within minutes of arriving in the emergency room, the patient exhibited a handgun that was hidden under her dress and began randomly shooting in the crowded hospital. Without regard for his own safety, EMT Elliott took quick and decisive action, disarming the shooter as she discharged rounds.
CONROE, TX
OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
#Child Prostitution#Violent Crime#Jadecrest Court
Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

One popular fireworks store in north Houston said they have some really popular items this year and are not reporting any shortages, like last year. “We’ve been here for quite a while and a lot of our stores are operated by nonprofits in the community, and we’re really glad to give back. They get a percentage of the sales,” said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Meet Your LCSO Volunteers

When Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader first authorized the all volunteer formation of the Sheriff’s Citizen Auxiliary Network ( S.C.A.N) in November of 2017, some of the very first to step up and offer their time and expertise were the husband and wife team of Len and Betty Jones. This volunteer S.C.A.N group has stepped up to assist the LCSO in many events such as the Liberty Jubilee, the Retired Texas Ranger reunion event, the Citizen on Patrol assignments as well as other events that volunteers can help with. Even at this first formation meeting, it was clear that Len and Betty were no strangers to “volunteerism” as they have many involvements in community services.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
I-45 IN CONROE TO BE PARTIALLY CLOSED TOMORROW

Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.
CONROE, TX
SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED ON I-45 IN CONROE

9AM-TXDOT is making repairs to the San Jacinto River Bridge. All lanes except the HOV lane and the left lane are closed and will be until at least 1 pm. Traffic has already started to backup.
CONROE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Record High Temperatures through the Weekend with Rain Chances Early Next Week

No significant wildfires were reported this week as Fireworks Sales Season gets underway. June 24th marks the traditional start to the July 4th fireworks season, and while there have been a few small wildfires this week in Montgomery County, much of Southeast Texas remains classified as abnormally dry. Montgomery County Fire Officials continue to monitor drought conditions and wildfire risk on a daily basis. Our average Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 600 as of today, a level that indicates the area would need 6” of rainfall to be fully saturated. KBDI is measured on a scale of 1(fully saturated) to 800 (completely dry).
ENVIRONMENT
Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX

