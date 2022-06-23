ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

By Matthew Nobert
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.

