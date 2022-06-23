ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

John Romano: The Lightning have run into a better version of themselves

By JOHN ROMANO
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

DENVER — Barring a minor miracle, there will be no Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay this summer. Also, it should be said, there will be no shame. If the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final have taught us anything, it is this:. The better team is...

ESPN

Game 6 status of Andre Burakovsky, Brayden Point unclear for Colorado, Tampa Bay, respectively

TAMPA, Fla. -- The status of a couple of key players remains uncertain for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar says there's a chance Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky could return Sunday night following a three-game absence from the best-of-seven series. Tampa Bay's Brayden Point figures to be a game-time decision for the two-time defending champion Lightning, too.
LIGHTNING USE NEW TECHNOLOGY TO PROJECT GAME DURING WATCH PARTY

Like many teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning host watch parties of their away games. Fans typically pile into their home building and watch the game together. Most of the time, this is simply putting the game on the big screen and sounding the horn when the team scores.
Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts' Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
ClutchPoints

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered game-time decisions ahead of […] The post Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers

Lightning's Game 4 Loss the Result of More Than a Blown Call

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered an extremely difficult 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday for a few reasons. In falling behind 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, it appears that Nazem Kadri's game-winner should not have been allowed because the Avalanche had too many men on the ice. Yet, it was not the only issue that led to the Lightning's loss.
