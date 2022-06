Unless just about every insider and analyst touching upon the subject ahead of July is wrong, it seems that free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky will enter September as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers over backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. In fact, it's widely believed Pickett would be behind Rudolph on the depth chart and inactive if the Steelers had to play a game today.

