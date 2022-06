On his first ride since taking a "sabbatical" from his relationship with John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori partnered Lezoo to victory at Newmarket. It became apparent that all was not well with the Dettori and Gosden association on Thursday when the jockey's name appeared alongside the Ralph Beckett-trained filly in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes, but not the Gosden-trained horses on the same card.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO