Coyote attacks 2-year-old at California park, officials say. Now a search is underway

By Daniella Segura
 2 days ago

Officials are searching for a coyote that attacked a toddler this week in California, according to media reports.

The coyote attacked the 2-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Tuesday, June 21, FOX 11 reported . The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Agriculture are searching for the coyote.

“The attack was not immediately reported and initial efforts to locate the coyote were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release, according to KABC .

No details about the girl’s condition were released, according to NBC 4 .

Another young girl was attacked by a coyote near the Huntington Beach Pier in May.

“Most coyote attacks occur in relation to a food source or attractant drawing the coyote close to people, pets, or livestock,” the CDFW says . “A food conditioned, or habituated coyote may become bold and act aggressively towards people.”

The key, the department says, is prevention.

The department advises if you encounter a coyote and it sees you, keep your distance and “clap your hands, make noise and allow it to move away on its own.”

If the coyote approaches, try to “make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving” your arms, the CDFW says. You can also make noise. If you are accompanied by a child, be sure to keep them close.

If you come across a coyote, and it tries to attack, get to a safe location, the CDFW advises. If someone is bitten or scratched, call 911 and “seek medical attention.”

Coyote attack on California beach leaves young girl with ‘serious’ injuries, cops say

Illinois’ coyote population continues to grow. How to avoid conflict, protect pets

Coyote attacks scrappy cat on Texas porch. Watch how it escapes the vicious ambush

Comments / 35

Cherry Ames Ames
2d ago

Make the fire officials stop refusing to put out small fires and letting them grow into wildfires, so they can make more money and you won't see 50% plus of the bears, coyotes. I grew up in wilderness. We had plenty of black bear, coyotes. Never once saw one. They had their hood, we had ours. people monitored closely for fires, put them out. You're being scammed. The only reason that they're not putting out fires is to get more money. About 200 firemen a year are convicted of arson for starting fires to make more money.

Reply(1)
7
Lisa Giambra Simmons
2d ago

what is a 2-year-old doing at a park at 8:30 at night? Where are her parents? We're they there scoring drugs?

Reply(1)
14
kiersten black
2d ago

feed the dam coyotes already. with all of the restaurants throw away food you could actually make a feed spot in the hills. we used to do this on the ranch to keep the cattle safe from the boar. Why this has to keep happening for wildlife game to wakeup and do something already is beyond me

Reply(2)
4
