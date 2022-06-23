Coyote attacks 2-year-old at California park, officials say. Now a search is underway

Officials are searching for a coyote that attacked a toddler this week in California, according to media reports.

The coyote attacked the 2-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Tuesday, June 21, FOX 11 reported . The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Agriculture are searching for the coyote.

“The attack was not immediately reported and initial efforts to locate the coyote were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release, according to KABC .

No details about the girl’s condition were released, according to NBC 4 .

Another young girl was attacked by a coyote near the Huntington Beach Pier in May.

“Most coyote attacks occur in relation to a food source or attractant drawing the coyote close to people, pets, or livestock,” the CDFW says . “A food conditioned, or habituated coyote may become bold and act aggressively towards people.”

The key, the department says, is prevention.

The department advises if you encounter a coyote and it sees you, keep your distance and “clap your hands, make noise and allow it to move away on its own.”

If the coyote approaches, try to “make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving” your arms, the CDFW says. You can also make noise. If you are accompanied by a child, be sure to keep them close.

If you come across a coyote, and it tries to attack, get to a safe location, the CDFW advises. If someone is bitten or scratched, call 911 and “seek medical attention.”

